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$55,000 Top Price at Yarrawonga

<p>Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Steve Phillips, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Harden, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Damien Meaburn, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino, Harden, with Yarrawonga 250464. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Steve Phillips, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Harden, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Damien Meaburn, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino, Harden, with Yarrawonga 250464. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Rick Power, Nutrien Stud Stock, Steve Phillips, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino Stud, Harden, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Damien Meaburn, Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino, Harden, with Yarrawonga 250464. PHOTO: Supplied

Full clearance and $5771 average at Harden stud sale
Russ Haylock
September 16, 2026 • 05:08
Updated, September 16, 2026 • 05:08

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