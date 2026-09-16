$55,000 Top Price at Yarrawonga

Yarrawonga Merino and Poll Merino Stud have broken their on-property sale record, with their top priced ram purchased by Wiringa Park Stud in Western Australia for $55,000. The sale at Cunningham Plains near Harden on Monday 14 September had more than 350 attendees, with the 280 rams available all being purchased on the day. While the ram bound for the WA wheatbelt comfortably netted the highest figure, the next best sold at $24,000 with three others sold for $20,000 each. The average price at Monday’s sale was $5771, a significant increase on their 2025 average of $3646. Stud principal Steve Phillips said he was thrilled with the sale and the support of local and interstate buyers. “This is the first time Wiringa Park have bought with us, but they did see the ram at the sheep show we had in Bendigo and were taken by him,” Mr Phillips said. “That ram had very high growth figures, positive fat and muscle and he had very high wool figures as well, and weighed in at 118kg. “Quite a few rams sold locally, some went to Victoria, some went to Tasmania, mostly to high rainfall areas. “Beggan Beggan at Harden bought 20, Tiverton bought eight, some went to Young and Yass as well.” After a favourable winter the spring is shaping up well for local farmers, playing a part in the success of the sale with buyers having confidence in the season ahead. The sale caps off a successful fortnight for Yarrawonga, having taken home top prize in the pen of three merino hogget rams at the South West Slopes Stud Merino Breeders Field Day on 1 September.