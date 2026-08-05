As winter tightens its grip across the Hilltops, the residents of Harden Grange are being kept warm by more than the heater. They are being wrapped in kindness, thanks to the Rotary Club of Murrumburrah-Harden and its heart-warming community project, Operation Cover-Up.

The project sees hundreds of hand-knitted and crocheted squares stitched together into colourful rugs and blankets, which are then delivered to the residents of the local aged care facilities. The latest batch was handed over to Harden Grange this month, with more on the way over the coming weeks as willing hands keep the needles clicking.

What began as a simple idea has blossomed into something far bigger, and the response from the community has been nothing short of extraordinary. Squares have arrived from all over the country, with parcels turning up from as far afield as Adelaide and Melbourne, as well as from our neighbours in Cootamundra and Young. Each one is a small act of generosity from someone who may never meet the person their handiwork will comfort.

Among the many contributors, one name stands out. Local craftswoman Lynne Wall has been a one-woman rug factory in recent weeks, producing an astonishing 15 rugs in just seven weeks, five of them single-bed size and ten knee rugs. It is a remarkable effort and a shining example of the quiet generosity that makes Harden-Murrumburrah such a special place to live.

Club President Rita O'Connor said the project had exceeded every expectation.

"We couldn't have hoped for a more successful and community-building project, and we truly appreciate everyone's involvement, whether it's knitting or crocheting squares or sewing the rugs together," Mrs O'Connor said.

"Our community is extremely generous, and it has been wonderful to see so many people come together for such a worthwhile cause. We hope the residents of Harden-Murrumburrah find comfort in these rugs and feel the love and thoughtfulness of the many people who helped create them."

That sense of togetherness is at the very heart of Operation Cover-Up. Every rug is a patchwork not just of wool, but of people, with squares made by grandmothers, schoolchildren, seasoned crafters and first-time knitters all finding their place in the finished blanket. For the residents receiving them, the warmth is as much about knowing that a whole community has been thinking of them as it is about keeping out the winter chill.

With plenty of squares still waiting to be stitched together, the club's volunteers have no intention of slowing down, and further deliveries to Harden Grange are planned in the weeks ahead.

It is a project that proves you do not need grand gestures to make a difference, sometimes a square of wool and a little bit of love is more than enough.

The Rotary Club of Murrumburrah-Harden warmly welcomes anyone who would like to lend a hand, whether by knitting or crocheting squares, sewing rugs together or simply spreading the word. In a small country town, it is often the simplest of kindnesses that leave the biggest mark, and Operation Cover-Up is a beautiful reminder that when our community pulls together, no one is left out in the cold.