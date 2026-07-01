The Rotary Club of Murrumburrah-Harden’s 78th Changeover Dinner was more than a formal handover of office. Held at the Murrumburrah Courthouse, it was a warm reminder of the quiet, practical service that continues to strengthen Harden-Murrumburrah year after year.

The evening marked the close of Krista Hooke’s term as president and the beginning of Rita O’Connor’s year in the role. It also recognised the broader network of members, volunteers, sponsors and neighbouring clubs that help Rotary remain active and relevant in a changing community.

A special highlight of the evening was the announcement that incoming president Rita O’Connor had been named Rotarian of the Year for 2025-26. The recognition was a fitting tribute to her contribution to the club and the wider community, and it gave added meaning to her acceptance of the presidency for the year ahead.

Outgoing president Krista Hooke said the night was an opportunity to reflect on the work of the past year and thank those who had contributed.

“Rotary is at its best when people quietly get on with the job of serving their community,” Krista said.

“I am very proud of what our club has achieved, and I am grateful to every member, volunteer and supporter who helped make the year possible.”

The Changeover Dinner also brought a strong sense of renewal, with Nicky Buttriss and Keith Ward formally inducted as new members. Their induction was one of the highlights of the evening and a clear sign that local service organisations still have an important place in community life.

That sense of future was also captured in one of the night’s simplest moments: baby Xavier attending in his pram with his mother Taylah, sitting beside new member Nicky. It was a fitting image for a club looking ahead and a reminder that volunteering is not confined to one generation but is something that can continue to grow when people are welcomed and encouraged to take part.

Incoming president Rita O’Connor said the Rotary theme for the new year, Create Lasting Impact, captured the club’s ambition for the months ahead.

“Our new theme is ‘Create Lasting Impact’ and I hope we can do justice to it this year,” Rita said.

“We want to build on the work already done, welcome new people, and make sure our projects leave the community stronger than we found it.”

The 2026-2027 board will be led by President Rita O’Connor, with Krista Hooke continuing as Immediate Past President and Youth Director. Hugo Sachs will serve as Secretary, Stephen Woodhead as Treasurer, Pat O’Connor as Service Director, Janice Gray as Foundation Director, Karen Tanswell as Membership Director and Ron Spelman as Publicity Director.

The evening was attended by Past District Governor Rob Uhl, representing the District, along with representatives from the Rotary Clubs of Boorowa and Young. Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah, which sponsors Rotary’s Book Giving Program, was also represented by Zita McLeod and Sue McCarthy.

Recognition was also given to Karen Tanswell and Stephen Woodhead, who received Service Awards for their contribution to the club and community. Cathy Simpson of Wombat Cottage Cafe provided catering for the evening, helping create the relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere that made the changeover feel both significant and personal.

In small towns, service clubs matter because they do work that is often practical, local and deeply human. They support young people, care for older residents, back community projects and provide a place where people can contribute according to their time, skills and interests.

The Rotary Changeover Dinner showed a club proud of its past, generous in its recognition of service and optimistic about the future. With a new president who has just been honoured as Rotarian of the Year, new members joining the fold, a committed board and a theme focused on lasting impact, Murrumburrah-Harden Rotary begins its new year with both continuity and purpose.