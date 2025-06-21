The Cootamundra Rifle Club hosted their annual Anthony Hall Memorial match at the range last Saturday.

Anthony was a very popular member of Coota and Junee Rifle Clubs, and an outstanding F Class shooter.

Weather was near perfect for long range shooting, with just a light breeze to keep competitors on their toes.

Competitors fired two ten shot rounds from the 500 yards mound for a possible of 120 points for F Class, and 100 points for standard target rifle and sporter/hunter.

The dominant winner of the day was Garry trudgett.

The Coota Club, Riverina, and NSW Champion displayed his best form to score 120 with 15 super centres.

It was fitting that Anthony's brother Chris Hall also scored a brilliant 120 with 7 super centres.

Then came Ian Mason 119.11; Warwick Sides (Junee) 119.3; John Young (Junee) 116.5; Stuart White 115.5; Nelson Hall, nephew of Anthony, 114.8; Phil Long 112.7; Graeme Green 110.4; Merv Orford 103.3; Scott Wilkinson 103.2.

Standard target rifle: Steve Windsor 90.3.

Sporter/Hunter: Tim Fanning 95.9.

