Three occupants of a vehicle that crashed near Boorowa on Thursday have had a lucky escape according to local police.

The accident occurred on the Lachlan Valley Way at Kangiara near Boorowa on Thursday morning where they found the car with two adults and one child.

"About 8:50am Thursday 4 September 2025 emergency services were called to Lachlan Valley Way, Kangiara nr Boorowa, following reports of a crash," a Hume Police District spokesperson said.

"Officers attached to The Hume Police District responded and found a Holden Commodore sedan had crashed.

"The three occupants of the vehicle, two adults and one child, were treated for minor injuries by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to The Canberra Hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Police have said they are investigating the incident and are calling on the public for assistance.

"Police are investigating the cause of the crash and ask that if anybody has dashcam footage from around the crash site yesterday morning, please contact Yass Police Station or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444," the spokesperson said.

Inspector Dave Cowell from Yass Police Station is renewing his plea for drivers to take care on rural roads.

"Drive to the conditions' he urged "obey the speed limits, don’t drive while affected by alcohol and or drugs and get rid of distractions," he said.

According to data from the Transport for NSW website there were 11 incidents along the Lachlan Valley Way between Boorowa and the Cucumgilliga South section of road between 2019 and 2023.

None of the accidents resulted in fataities or left motorists seriously injured, however, seven of the incidents resulted in moderately injured motorists and six resulted in minor injuries to motorists.