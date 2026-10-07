The King is on tour as town prepares for blockbuster festival

The 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival promises to be the largest, most spectacular and most significant in its history. Exciting new shows, major concerts and a number of festival firsts have been revealed during the official launch of next year's program at the Cooke Park Pavilion last Thursday. The event returns from 6 to 10 January under the theme Elvis On Tour and will mark 50 years since Elvis Presley’s passing. Parkes is set to host the world’s largest celebration of the King outside of Memphis with more than 200 events scheduled and 30,000 visitors expected from across Australia and around the world. At the heart of the 2027 entertainment line-up is world renowned Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z performing in two premier outdoor concerts at Spicer Oval alongside a live orchestra - something that's never been seen before in Parkes. This was revealed to fans towards the end of the 2026 festival. READ MORE: Dean Z concerts smash festival ticket records Among the new festival highlights are Mark Andrew becoming the first ETA to be inducted onto the Wall of Fame; a special visit from Elvis' blood relative his cousin Donna Presley who will share her personal stories in a special show; and a new line-up of signature productions showcasing emerging ETA talent will bring fresh takes on Elvis, the people and eras that shaped his legacy. "This is where the music that changed the world lives on," Parkes Elvis Festival director Brendan Shipley said. “Elvis has a way of bringing people together, and for 34 years the festival has captured this essence of The King, bringing fans from all walks of life to our great town through their love of his music. “For 2027 we’ve curated a program that gives audiences both the big festival moments and more intimate experiences." Crowd favourite and first-time feature artist Charlie Gaylard will join returning headline act Taylor Rodriguez from Virginia USA in seven shows in their headline concert series. The 17-year-old talent who started his Elvis career right here in Parkes, Charlie said in a video played during last week's launch that his performance at next year's festival will be his first "real solo concert". The first Miss Priscilla in Concert with Parkes' own Gracey Denham-Jones and Shake, Rattle and Rave glow party with Elvis DJ Tristan James will bring fresh energy and new perspectives to the festival. "There’s so much for audiences to look forward to, and I can’t wait to see them all celebrating in Parkes again this January," Mr Shipley added. "It's one of the most respected Elvis Festivals around the world." International and Australian ETAs will grace stages large and small, indoor and outdoor across the town over the five days as all those familiar festival favourites return for the event's 34th year: busking, look and sound-a-like and rock and roll competitions, Elvis at the Trots, Miss Priscilla Dinner, poets breakfast, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest heats and finals, street parade, gospel service and renewal of vows. READ MORE: The volunteer who guides Miss Priscilla The family fun zone in Cooke Park returns, as does the opportunity to get up close to the music with specialised and more intimate concerts at the Vegas Theatre (Parkes Little Theatre). The Elvis Express will make its annual pilgrimage from Sydney Central Station and arrive on the Wednesday again and the iconic street parade will start an hour earlier at 9am again in 2027. One of Australia’s most successful and experienced ETAs Paul Fenech performed at the launch wearing a replica of Elvis' on-tour blue jumpsuit and cape. One of Australia’s most successful and experienced ETAs Paul Fenech performed at the launch wearing a replica of Elvis' on-tour blue jumpsuit and cape, and gave a speech to mark 50 years since Elvis' passing. State Member for Orange Phil Donato was also present, as was Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott, his fellow councillors and councillors from neighbouring towns. "This must feel like the birthday of a baby, to see it grow into what it is today is simply amazing," Mr Donato said as he acknowledged the dignitaries present, festival organisers and founders Bob and Anne Steel. "The economic boost it brings to not only Parkes but to the wider Central West is enormous. "That's why the NSW Government graciously supports it, because they know how important it is. "Who would have thought 50 years later we're still celebrating a marvellous man?" ETA Paul Fenech gave a speech at the launch to mark 50 years since Elvis' passing. Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said it's quite appropriate the theme is called 'on tour'. "Because that's what all the visitors will be doing, they'll be touring the whole area," he said, recognising the tourism boost. "I'll be there, there's no question about that. I'll be doing my little march down the street, perspiring," he laughed. Forbes deputy mayor Chris Roylance said they look forward to hosting the Forbes street breakfast on the Friday of the festival every year. "We welcome it, we love it... People are here just to have fun and have a good time," he said. "We've had a few bad years the last four years with floods, so this is good." READ MORE: Sisters there when Elvis took the world, now they’re at Parkes Teen rocker feels like a festival veteran Fans wait all year to see what Kristy wears at Elvis time Minister for Jobs and Tourism Steve Kamper, though not able to attend the launch, said the Elvis Festival is a one-of-a-kind NSW success story, bringing thousands of Elvis fans to the Central West every January that helps fill local hotels and motels, restaurants and shops. Believe it or not, Mr Shipley said planning for the 2028 festival is already underway. You need to, he said, for an event of this magnitude. The secrets of the 2028 festival will be unveiled at the end of the Dean Z concerts on the Saturday night, 9 January. Tickets to the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival are on sale now at www.parkeselvisfestival.com.au or via 123TIX: https://www.123tix.com.au/events/parkeselvisfestival.