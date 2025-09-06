Many locals are rejoicing as the start of the warmer seasons begins across the Hilltops with Spring kicking off this week.

Though the temperatures were dry, throughout the past three months the Bureau of Meteorology is anticipating above average rainfall across the Hilltops, especially throughout September and into October.

"Much of eastern and parts of central Australia face an increased chance of unusually high rainfall," a BoM spokesperson said.

"Unusually high rainfall is in the highest 20 percent of September to November rainfall, between 1981 and 2018."

According to the modelling data from the Bureau Young and parts of the Hilltops are sitting around a 90 percent chance of above average rainfall throughout October to December, with a 75 percent chance of up to 200mm of rain to fall across the region during the same period.

The chance drops to between 50 to 75 percent of the region receiving up to 250mm of rain through the coming three months and then a 25 percent chance of 300mm.

For the month of September there is a 65 percent chance of the Hilltops getting above average rainfall with a 25 percent chance of 100mm and a 75 percent chance of 50mm of rain through the month.

On the temperature front, the Bureau of Meteorology believes that there will be warmer days ahead.

"Maximum temperatures are like to be above average (60 percent to over 80 percent chance) across south-eastern Australia," the spokesperson said.

According to the forecast models there is a 65 percent chance of above average maximum temperatures across the Hilltops and a 90 percent chance of above average minimum temperatures for September with the trend expected to continue from October to December.

The first month of winter temperatures ranged from -4.3 degrees Celsius on both June 21 and June 22 to a top of 19.3 degrees Celsius recorded on June 23.

The temperatures were out of the median range for the month of 2.2 degrees Celsius to 13.9 degrees Celsius, however they also didn't come close to the extremes with the coldest June temperature recorded on June 19, 1998 at -6.1 degrees Celsius and the hottest June temperature recorded on June 3, 1996 of 21.9 degrees Celsius.

In July across the Hilltops the temperatures ranged from -3.4 degrees Celsius on July 20 to 17.7 degrees Celsius on July 21.

The average July temperatures for the Hilltops are 1.1 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature recorded for the month on record being 20.1 on July 5, 2018 and the lowest ever recorded July temperature -7 degrees Celsius on July 2, 2017.

ENTER AUGUST DATA HERE

The August average is 1.4 degrees Celesius to 14.6 with the highest recorded August temperature on record on August 30, 1995 at 23.6 degrees Celsius and the lowest August temperature on record on August 9, 1994 with -6.5 degrees Celsius.

The average rainfall for June is 61mm with the 2025 record showing a total of 37mm, July's average rainfall is 57.6mm with a total of 73.8mm recorded for 2025 and AUGUST DATA HERE.