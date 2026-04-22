Construction of the Quorn Park Solar Hybrid farm in Parkes is complete, marking a significant step for not only its owners Potentia Energy but the Parkes Shire.

Its commissioning and start of operations are now just around the corner, and once operating, the project will be the first large-scale solar and battery hybrid power plant connected to Australia’s main grid.

The final solar panels and the operation and maintenance building were installed and built during the past month.

A close-up of the Quorn Park Solar Hybrid panels in Parkes that are in the final stages of commissioning.

The project's workforce has been reduced since reaching this milestone, Potentia Energy announced in the project's latest update, and focus has turned to its commissioning which is in the final stage.

The Quorn Park Solar Hybrid farm is located about 10km northwest of the town on the Back Trundle Road, and will operate a 98MW photovoltaic (PV) component and 20MW Battery Energy Storage System.

Integrating battery storage with the solar farm allows energy generated during the day to be stored on site and dispatched to the grid in the evening, helping to meet peak demand.

It's anticipated the $190 million project which obtained its development approvals from the state government in 2020, will be fully operational this year, generating enough clean energy to power about 45,000 homes.

Construction began on the site in late 2024.

Quorn Park is approved as a State Significant Development in accordance with the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.

Electrical testing and compliance checks are being undertaken to ensure the facility operates safely and efficiently, before exporting energy to the grid.

Commissioning activities are expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks, with full generation anticipated in the last quarter of 2026, Potentia Energy said.

Construction hours remain from Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm, and Saturday 7am to 1pm.