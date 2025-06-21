Two cracking games of hockey on Sunday, despite the chilly weather.

The Vikings are on a mission and made a big statement as they continued their charge toward the top, while DTS had their first loss of the season.

The competition is heating up – even if the weather isn’t!

Vikings defeated Penguins (3-0)

Goal Scorers: Andrew Pratt [2] and Michael Adams (Vikings)

Redbacks defeated DTS (2-0)

Goal Scorers: Luke Cosgrove [2] (Redbacks)

Well done to all teams and players who took the field.

Thank you to the umpires: Luke Cosgrove, Michael Skillen, Michael Adams and David Webster.

See you all again for Round 6.