The Cootamundra Rifle Club hosted the Riverina Open Prize Meeting on Sunday, May 25.

60 competitors converged on the range from all parts of NSW and the ACT.

Competitors fired ten scoring shots twice at 500 yards, and 15 scoring shots at 600 yards.

The standard target rifle 'A' grade was won by Laura Brindley from the Canberra Rifle Club.

Laura becomes only the second female shooter to put her name on the perpetual silver salver trophy since it was donated in 1980.

This young lady is only 25 years of age and has a marvellous future ahead of her in this sport.

Target rifle shooting is one of very few sports in Australia where males and females compete equally.

Results were:

First 500 yards range: Target Rifle 'A' Grade, for a possible 50 points:- David Hindmarsh (Bungendore) 50 with 7 centre bulls; David Xuereb (Lockhart) 50 with 5; Laura Brindley 50 with 4.

F Class (scoped) standard 'A' Grade, for a possible 60 points:- Bruce Rowlands (Lyndhurst) 60 with 4 super centres; Ralph Garlick (Lyndhurst) 60 with 4; Terry Knight (Grenfell) 60 with 3.

F Class Open: Fabian Sutryck (Sydney) 60 with 9 super centres; Peter Cascone (Nowra) 60 with 8; Simon Devery (Ungarie) 60 with 6;

F Class target Rifle: Steve Sharp (Bungendore) 60 with 7 super centres; Gary Faulkner (Rail&Tram, Sydney) 60 with 5; Daniel Sly 59 with 3.

Second 500 yards: Target Rifle 'A': Laura Brindley 50.6; Mark Wilson (Bungendore) 50.6; David Xuereb 50.4.

F Standard 'A' Grade: Alan Dukes (RAE Sydney) 60.8; Ralph Garlick 60.6; Graham Crowe (Lockhart) 59.7.

F Open: Fabian Sutryck 60.7; Simon Budden (Lyndhurst) 60.6; Joh Alp (North Sydney) 60.6.

F Target Rifle: Dave Phipps (Canberra) 60.6; Daniel Sly 60.6; Michael Cuda (Lyndhurst) 59.7.

600 Yards: Target Rifle 'A' - for a possible 75 points - Laura Brindley 74 with 8 centre bulls; Les Fraser (Bathurst) 74.7; Mark Wilson 74.7.

F Standard 'A' Grade - for a possible 90 points: Graham Crowe 87 with 8 super centres; Terry Knight 87.6, Bruce Rowlands 86.6.

F Open: Chris Hall (Cootamundra) 89.7; Ashley Hughes (Canberra) 89.4; Fabian Sutrych 88.7.

F Target Rifle: Gary Faulkner 90.6; Michael Cuda 89.7; Daniel Sly 88.5.

Grand Aggregates: Target Rifle 'A' Grade - a possible 175 points - : Laura Brindley (Canberra) 174 with 18 centre bulls; David Xuereb (Lockhart) 174.14; David Hindmarsh (Bungendore) 172.17.

F Standard 'A' Grade: - for a possible 210 points - Terry Knight (Grenfell) 206 with 13 super centres; Graham Crowe 205.20 (Lockhart); Ralph Garlick (Lyndhurst) 205.14;

F Open: - a possible 210 points - Fabian Sutryck (Sydney RC) 208 with 23 super centres; Peter Cascone 208.17 (Nowra); Ashley Hughes (Canberra) 207.11.

F Class Target Rifle - a possible 210 points - Gary Faulkner (Rail & Tram Sydney RC) 209.15; Daniel Sly (Canberra) 207.14; Stephen Sharp (Bungendore) 205.17.

Others Results: Target Rifle B Grade: Sam Daniel (Bungendore) 173.20. Target Rifle C Grade: Adelaide Xuereb (Tumut) - only 12 years old ! - 151.7. F Standard B Grade: Rob Sperring (Nowra) 204.12.

GRAEME GREEN