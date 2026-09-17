Renewed momentum for Sunrise project

As the proposed Sunrise mine gains renewed momentum, Parkes Shire's mayor has highlighted the opportunities the development presents for nearby communities and businesses. It follows last month's announcement of a conditional $566 million loan commitment from the United States Government towards Sunrise Energy Metals' Syerston Scandium Project, located five kilometres north of Fifield and 35km north-west of Trundle. The announcement, Mayor Neil Westcott said, represents an important opportunity for the wider Central West, including our own communities of Trundle and Tullamore. The Sunrise project has a long history, with the original Environmental Impact Statement lodged in September 2000 and development consent granted in May 2001. More than two decades later, the project continues to progress through planning and development stages. Scandium is a relatively rare metal with applications in aerospace, defence and automotive manufacturing. When added to aluminium, it can improve strength and other performance characteristics, making it attractive for high-performance applications. “Major projects such as Sunrise have the potential to provide meaningful opportunities for our smaller communities, from local employment and contracting through to increased demand for accommodation, hospitality, transport and other services," Cr Westcott said. “Trundle and Tullamore are resilient communities with strong local businesses and community networks. "We want to see local businesses well placed to participate in the opportunities that major regional investment can bring.” While the US funding remains conditional, the announcement provides renewed confidence in a project that has been part of the region’s planning landscape for more than 25 years, Cr Westcott said. A Community Consultative Committee (CCC) for Sunrise is being maintained along with several community engagements / support programs to communicate progress on pre-development activities at the Syerston Project. The CCC provides a forum for discussion between the company and representatives of the local community, stakeholder groups and local councils on issues directly relating to the company’s activities. It features an independent chairperson appointed by the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, with its membership including Mayor Westcott representing Parkes Shire Council, Parkes Chamber of Commerce president Geoff Rice, Helen Quade from the Trundle Consultative Committee, Ally Coe from the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation, Forbes Shire councillor Steve Karaitiana, Lachlan Shire councillor Paul Phillips, Dennis Brady from Condobolin Chamber of Commerce and community representatives Narelle Sunderland from Trundle and Des Ward.