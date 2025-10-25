The Region Singles Finals were held over the weekend at the Henty Bowling Club.

Two members of our club were involved; Russell Boyd in the Men’s Senior division and George Somerville in the Open Reserve division.

On Saturday morning George played Max Sanbrook from Wagga RSL in a round–of–16 match and lost to Max 22–25.

Max went on to win the Championship with scores of 25–11 in the quarter–final, 25–22 in the semi–final and 25–23 in the final.

On Sunday morning Russell played a semi–final of the Men’s Senior division against Rod Cramp from Wagga Rules and lost 25–16.

In the other semi–final David Ivanoff from Narrandera defeated Bruce Lack from Temora 25–23. David went on to win the final 25–9.

Other Region winners were: Men’s Open – Joshua Annetts from Wagga RSL; Women’s Open – Joanne Merkel from Holbrook and Women’s Senior – Tanya Chaffey from Temora Ex–Services.

Local play was conducted at the club on Thursday afternoon, Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

There were 18 players involved on Thursday afternoon in very warm and gusty conditions.

All four games were closely contested with Ann Gardner and Tony Ruhl taking out the vouchers with a 6 shot margin.

Ian Apps, Brad Allen and Ian Schofield won their game by 5 shots as did Jim McQuade and Aldo Malvicino. Freda Hambrook and Cliff Traynor won their game by 2 shots.

Thursday night was the first night for the current Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with 16 teams participating in fine and warm conditions.

This competition is for teams of three players and teams are still able to nominate by calling the Bowling Club on 63821112.

It is anticipated that there will be 20 teams playing next week.

The Lachlan Street team were the winners for this week with a score of 18 points. Close behind them on 16 points were FATBBOTS and Honor Roll.

Play on Saturday saw 18 players involved in very pleasant conditions.

Darryle Miller and Brian Madden were the winners of the afternoon’s vouchers with a winning score of 23–10.

The other games were much closer contests with Brian McNair, Mark Brownlie and Tony Ruhll winning their game 21–15, Albert Carter and Joe Bargwanna having a winning score of 18–14 and Brad Allen and Colin Chapman winning 22–21.

Players are advised to check the notice board for details of a Pairs Tournament to be conducted on Friday nights starting on 7th November.

This weekend will see the Bing Wallder Shield being played at Narrandera and the Riverina Murray Shield being played at Gundagai.

Both events – men at Narrandera and women at Gundagai – will involve sides from each of the previous districts in Zone 8. Each side will play a game against the other five sides over the two days.

Good luck to all the players from our club who have been selected to play.

The club will be hosting two qualifying sections of the State Mixed Pairs on Saturday 1st November. The first games are scheduled to start at 9.30 am and the teams involved will play two or three games on the day depending on which section they are drawn to play in.

Both the section winners will be involved in the Region Finals to be played at Temora on Sunday 2nd November.