The Saturday event was the Pink Shirt 4BBB Medley stableford sponsored by Michele and Col Blizzard.

The 4BBB winners were Mel Webb and Casey Ashton with 53 points.

The winner of the Ladies individual was Mel Webb with 48 points and the winner of the Mens individual event was Greg Hennock with 44 points.

Congratulations to both Mel and Greg who are relatively new to the Saturday competition.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Ben Murray and the 17th was won by Steve Connelly.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Ben Murray and he received a voucher for $68.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was shared by Dean Schofield, Tom McKnight and Swayde Honeman.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot of $20 on the first was not won and jackpots to $40 next week.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot on the 12th was not won and will be $130 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Don Cruickshank.

The Salami Brother Pizza award was won by Andrew Aiken.

Balls went down to 33 points on a countback for Men and 34 points for Ladies on a countback.

There were 93 players.

The Round 5 winner of the Handiskins was Swayde Honeman 39 points from Wayne Honeman with 38 points.

Ray Hargraves won the LV Tong NTP on the 7th.

The final of the Handiskins will be played on Sunday 30th November featuring A.J.Murfitt, Swayde Honeman, Ray Hargraves and Todd Shipton.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and join in on the fun.

Round 2 of the mixed 4BBB will see Noela Hardman and Col Miller vs Spade and Joy McCormick.

On the otherside of the draw Craig Webber and Estelle Roberts vs Matt Brown and Cathy Johnson.

Round 2 is to be played by 9th November and the final by 16th November.

The final of the Norman Crawford handicap matchplay is between Geoff Connelly and Wayne Honeman.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 25th October is the Par 3 Open for Mens & Ladies sponsored by the Young Services Club.

Friday 31st October is the Cherrypickers 4 Person Ambrose.

1st and 2nd of November is the 3 Person Ambrose. Over $5000 in prizes.

Saturday 9th November is the Cool Tech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Greg Murray with 43 points and he won 8 balls.

Runner up was Allan Moore (6 balls) with 40 points from Frank Lincoln (5 balls) with 39 points.

Spade McCormick (4 balls) had 36 points on a countback from Paul Levett (3 balls) and Michael Smith (2 balls) had 35 points.

The Pro Pin was won by Greg Murray and he received a voucher for $32.

Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 47 players.

The Friday medley was won by Spud Smithers with 39 points and he won 5 balls.

The runner up was Mark Crutcher (4 balls) with 37 points from Mylan Davidson (2 balls) with 36 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin was won by Phillip Oliver and he received a voucher for $15.

Balls went down to 27 points on a countback and there were 20 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley was won by Spud Smithers with 41 points and he won 6 balls and a $30 sponsors voucher.

The runner up was Link Fruedensten-Brien (4 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Mylan Davidson (3 balls). Jack Nicolls (2 balls) was fourth and had 36 points.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was not won and jackpots to $90.

The Pro Pin was won by Geoff Palmer and he received a voucher for $19.

The Andrew Sabidussi $300 “Hole in One” was not won.

Balls went to 32 points on a countback and there were 23 players.

The Sunday morning Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Steve Barnes.

Runner up was Darren Eastwood and Allan Anderson was third.

CRAIG WATSON