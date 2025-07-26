By way of introduction in the past week the young Croquet Club has welcomed Penny and Kevin from Morwell Croquet Club in the Latrobe Valley in Victoria,

Their exciting venture started mid-June when they packed themselves up along with their cat and hit the road in their caravan.

On speaking with Penny she informed me that she has been playing croquet since 2018 and is currently president of the Morwell Club and has also been a member of the Victoria Croquet Squad for the past three years.

Penny plays of a handicap of four, Keven joined the ranks 18 months ago after spending some years languishing the bowling greens.

He has been a good student and continues to rise through the ranks.

He is already playing off an eight.

In watching Keven play I can assure you it will not be long before his handicap will be in single figures.

Keven retired 10 years ago after 35 years in the power industry, while Penny spent most of her working life in aged care.

Both Penny and Kevin enjoy playing in tournaments and have both been quite successful.

This very motivated couple like to go to new clubs and meet new people.

They thoroughly enjoy the experiences and hope to keep doing so for time to come.

Penny and Kevin have really enjoyed their time while playing croquet at the Young courts.

Because the play was keen the courts are in top condition.

They were made very welcome and hope to be accepted into the well known tournaments at Young at some time.

While on their visit Penny and Kevin gave the Hilltops region a good going over, all with excellent reports from the pair.

So today we say goodbye to the new friends we have made as they continue on their way.

They are next off to Cowra, maybe for a game of croquet, before heading to Orange and on to the coast working their way up to play in the big tournament at Sawtell and

back down to Deniliquin then home untill their next venture.

Thank you for your story,

From the noticeboard:

Club singles under way.

AGM meeting 20/8 with nominations seven days prior.

Social play is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am and Sunday at 1pm.

SHIRLEY CLOSE