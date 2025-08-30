Young's Chontelle Perrin has received national recognition for her work, winning the top prize at the annual Find A Photographer ‘Highlights Photo Awards’ for her photo of two year old Jonah Mills and his parents taken just before his passing of Stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

Hosted on Wednesday, 13 August, the Highlights Awards are a national photo competition that is decided by the voting public. People vote for many reasons – the quality of the image, their past experiences with the photographer, to recognise a photographer for their work in the community and more.

Chontelle also took out second place with her photo of brumbies grazing in the Snowy Mountains.

Chontelle said shad worked with the Mills family previously getting family photos and they reached out again to see if she could get some more family photos with Jonah before Christmas.

For the photo of Jonah and his parents, Chontelle said she thought it was a beautiful way to help keep his memory alive and for his family to keep seeing his image.

Chontelle she framed the photo with David and Desiree looking towards and cuddling Jonah, which captured the fact they don't always like the limelight.

For Chontelle's second placed shot, she said likes spending time in nature and photographing the brumbies in her spare time.

Chontelle said the brumbies are an Australian icon and it is nice to share the beauty of them with people.

Getting this photos was a waiting game, she said, spending several days there camping and watched where the brumbies behaviour before lining up the shot.

"it all fell into the right place at the right time," she said.

This is the third year Chontelle has entered the ‘Highlights Photo Awards and the second year one of her photos has won it.

Chontelle said she was very honoured to win the award and being a rural photographer from a small town makes it more meaningful for her.