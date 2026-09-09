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Murrumburrah High form new Club alongside Rotary

<p>The students will work on local and international community service projects. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The students will work on local and international community service projects. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The students will work on local and international community service projects. PHOTO: Supplied

First ever collaboration of it's kind in the town.
Russ Haylock
September 9, 2026 • 08:00
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 12:10

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