Regular players at the Boorowa seniors table tennis group will next Tuesday receive a visit from members of the Table Tennis ACT club.

The visiting players will give a demonstration of their up-to-date table tennis skills and engage with local members in a series of friendly matches.

Everyone is invited to attend to meet the visitors and view the action which will ensue.

The Boorowa table tennis for seniors’ project has now been running almost five years, and has been providing a weekly programme of play and social inaction.

Table Tennis provides an opportunity for useful exercise which improves physical fitness and hand/eye coordination.

Those who have been regulars at the local group indicate that they have greatly benefitted from weekly participation.

The group meets in St John’s Hall every Tuesday between 10am and 12noon. All equipment, plus morning tea, is provided.

Interested local residents are encouraged to come along next Tuesday (October 28) to meet the Canberra visitors and to watch them in action.

DERRICK MASON