Boorowa Gun Club recently hosted their June Competition.

The first event of the day was the 25 Target Club Handicap event sponsored by J & A Geotech testing Canberra.

First place in the handicap was Simon Smith from Goulburn Clay Target Club with a score of 25/25 and shoot off score of 6/6.

Simon backing up his third place in the same event in May with a hard-fought win in June.

Second place on the day was Boorowa Gun Club President Geoffrey Mason with a score of 25/25 (5/6).

Third place went to Sheryl Anglem from New Zealand with a score of 24/24.

Event 2 was the 50 Target Double Barrel Championship.

The overall winner of the event was Clint Goodwin from Majura Park Gun Club with a 50/50 and shoot off score of 14/14.

David Caccioppoli from Tumut was the best in AA grade and ended up with a score of 50/50 (13/14), second place in AA was Rob Anderson from Hay with a score of 50/50 (5/6).

The A grade places were resolved during the event with Matt Harris from Majura Park taking first with a score of 49/50 and Chris Oehm from Boorowa scoring 48/50 taking second place.

Brian Frost from The Forest Gun Club in the Central Highlands was the best of the B graders with a score of 46/50 and Sharon MacDonald from Canberra International Clay Target Club took second with a score of 45/50 (5/5) after a shoot off.

Simon Smith followed up his good form in the Handicap to win the C grade competition with a 47/50 with Ian Crisp from Yass Clay Target Club coming second with a score of 45/50.

The final event of the day was the Annual Ian Crisp Deauville Doubles Championship.

Where shooters are partnered up and work as a team.

The shooting sports by their nature tend to be solo competitions, and team events are usually just combined solo scores.

The Deauville Doubles is very much a two-person team event, with both shooters having to destroy their target from the pair that are thrown to score 1 point.

For any shooters that have never tried, it is probably one of the most social and engaging events that we as Clay target shooters can enjoy.

It is well worth a go, and is always a popular event with those that have tried it before.

The winning team of Joe O’Brien & Clint Goodwin took the Trophies for first place, with a score of 19/20 pairs.

The runner up team also with a score of 19/20, but going down in the shoot off, was Rob Anderson and Ron Thomassen.

The overall High Gun for the day was won by Simon Smith with a score of 72/75 and High Gun Shoot off score of 4/4 many a C grade shooter has dreamed of cleaning up the AA grades but Simon actually did it. A big congratulations and most certainly the grading program will be “Checking his Book”!

The Ladies High Gun was won by Sheryl Anglem from New Zealand with a score of 70/75 and the Veterans High Gun was won by our own Geoffrey Mason.

A big thanks as always to our hard working committee members and volunteers who make these weekends possible but especially Rex Murphy, Sadie Murphy, Justin Smith, Alison Smith, Giulio Serafin, Geoff Mason, Chris Oehm, Patty Boulding and Lucy Churchill.

If you are not currently a competitive or social member at Boorowa Gun Club, have you ever thought of having a go?

One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse, all people aged 12 years and up may participate.

All children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian whilst at the club. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate, or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDWARD CUMMINGS