This week, I wish to publish a beautiful tribute, written by foundation member of Young Croquet Club, Brenda Cummings, on the passing of her husband, Mike Cummings.

SHIRLEY CLOSE

Mike's story starts on May 3, 1935, when he was born in Scarborough, Yorkshire, United Kingdom to parents Francis William Cummings and Agnes Cummings.

After leaving School he became an apprentice radio and TV technician then did two years National Service in the Air Force.

While on leave near the end of his National Service, he met Brenda at a dance in Bradford where Brenda was training to be a teacher at a nearby college.

Brenda and Mike married on April 18th,1960 and after a few months of marriage, they decided to make the big move to Australia.

They sailed out on the cruise ship Orian, still rated by Mike as the best holiday of his life.

Mike and Brenda made their home in Young as Mike was offered work there as a TV and radio technician.

Mike went on to be the projector operator and then the Manager at the Young Drive-In (which meant the family got to see all the movies), then he worked as an insurance agent.

On retirement Mike started cooking the evening meals in determined avoidance of ever washing dishes and whipped up many gastronomic delights.

Mike loved playing lawn bowls, with lots of trophies gracing the display cabinet.

He served many years in various club and district roles such as secretary, zone representative, licensee, and other board member roles.

Mike also enjoyed fishing, and the family enjoyed camping trips to Burrinjuck and Wyangala Dams, the Snowy Mountains and various beach locations, especially south of Bermagui.

Mike was a huge reader, especially of science fiction.

Each week the librarians in Young would keep a pile of new books for him.

In later years Mike drove for Young Community Transport, driving patients to medical appointments in Sydney, Canberra, Wagga, Bathurst, and Orange.

He enjoyed both the driving and conversations with people along the way.

Mike and Brenda brought up their four children and several cats in Young and the family has grown to five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Mike is poppy to them all.

The tough Cummings parenting rules went out the window and he enjoyed spoiling the grand and greatgrandchildren.

Mike and Brenda celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last April and most of the family was able to come to Canberra to celebrate Mike’s 90th Birthday in May.

Mike will be sadly missed and always remembered. We encourage you to help keep his story alive by sharing a memory or reflection.

BRENDA CUMMINGS