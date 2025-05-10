Thursday May 1 - A top of 18 and a low of 9, a mix of sun and clouds becoming mainly sunny in the afternoon, a few clouds in the evening then clear.

Friday May 2 - A top of 19 and a low of 10 - mainly sunny throughout the day and partly cloudy in the evening, then increasing clouds overnight.

Saturday May 3 - A top of 20 and a low of 10 - a few clouds in the morning then sunny, clear throughout the night.

Sunday May 4 - A top of 21 and a low of 10 - sunny throughout the day and clear throughout the night.

Monday May 5 - A top of 21 and 12 - sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon and mainly clear overnight.

Tuesday May 6 - A top of 20 and a low of 10 - a mix of sun and clouds during the day and mainly cloudy overnight.

Wednesday May 7 - A top of 15 and a low of 5 - mainly sunny throughout the day and partly cloudy overnight.