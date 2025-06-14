Thursday June 12: A top of 11 and a low of 4, cloudy with sunny breaks in the morning, becoming sunnier in the afternoon and partly cloudy throughout the night.

Friday June 13: A top of 10 and a low of 4. Partly sunny through the day and clear in the evening then increasing clouds overnight.

Saturday June 14: A top of 12 and a low of 5. Partly sunny throughout the day, partly cloudy throughout the night.

Sunday June 15: A top of 12 and a low of 4. A few clouds in the morning, then sunny and clear throughout the night.

Monday June 16: A top of 13 and a low of 5. Sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon, mainly clear with a few cloudy periods overnight.

Tuesday June 17: A top of 13 and a low of 8. Mainly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, mainly cloudy throughout the night.

Wednesday June 18: A top of 13 and a low of 5. Cloudy with a few pockets of sunshine in the afternoon, partly cloudy through the night.

Thursday June 19: A top of 13 and a low of 6. Mainly cloudy through the day and partly cloudy overnight.