Residents of Hilltops are encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming Household Chemical CleanOut events taking place this November.

These events are a valuable service to the community, allowing residents to drop off and safely dispose of various hazardous household chemicals at no cost.

Accepted items include motor oils, fluids, fuels, fluro lights, pool chemicals, paints, garden chemicals, poisons, batteries, gas bottles, fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

Household Chemical CleanOut events will be held at the following locations:

Boorowa:

Date: Saturday 8 November 2025

Time: 8am to 3pm

Location: Boorowa Waste Facility, 12 Merino Road (formerly Tip Road), Boorowa

Young:

Date: Sunday 9 November 2025

Time: 8am to 3pm

Location: Victoria Street Waste Facility, 16 Victoria Street, Young

Harden/ Murrumburrah:

Date: Sunday 30 November 2025

Time: 8am to 3pm

Location: Murrumburrah Waste Facility, 174 Araluen Road, Murrumburrah

Please note that only household quantities of up to 20 litres or 20 kilograms are accepted, except for paint, which residents can drop off up to 100 litres (in 20-litre containers) and household batteries, which residents can drop up to 10 kilograms.

Business-related and commercial quantities of chemicals will not be accepted at these events.

Remember that when handling and transporting chemicals, it is essential to exercise caution and follow these safety guidelines:

• Never mix chemicals, as this may lead to dangerous reactions.

• Whenever possible, keep chemicals in their original containers.

• Ensure containers are clearly labelled and well-sealed. For unidentified substances, label the container as ‘’unknown chemical’’.

• For containers with liquids, prevent leaks during transport by wrapping them security in newspaper and placing them in sturdy plastic bags or plastic buckets/trays.

For further information visit www.cleanout.com.au.