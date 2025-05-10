Murringo local Georgia Wheeler has swam herself to an Australian Age gold medal in Brisbane at the Australian Swimming Championships.

The former Young High School student started at PLC in Sydney so she could pursue her swimming with her, and her mother, having had to spend a huge amount of time in the car travelling too and from Cootamundra and Goulburn for training and though the 13-year-old is missing the farm, the ability to focus more on her training has nabbed her a coveted gold medal at the Australian Championships.

The Australian Championships were held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre between April 10 and 18 with the event livestreamed and televised by Channel 9.

Georgia took out the gold in the 13 years Australian Age Nationals for the 50m backstroke with a superfast time of 30.09 seconds.

Though the race was super fast and exhilarating to watch it was Georgia's start and underwater work that gave her a fantastic start and allowed her to finish the sprint fast and hard to secure her gold medal.

Georgia also swam for three other personal bests and top finalist placings in the 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

Georgia said the experience opened her eyes to believe in herself more, to be patient with the process and that there is still a lot more to come.

She will continue to train and compete over the winter months and is considering if she will contest the Australian swimming trials in June for the experience of it which will be held in South Australia and then back up in October for the Australian Short Course Championships.