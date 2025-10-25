A group of Year 10 students are hoping to raise money to host a private formal at the Harden Country Club.

At the moment the group headed by Amanda Seary has a raffle and 100 Club and have been very grateful for the support from the community that have gotten behind the event by offering prizes and donating their time and event space.

Harden Country Club have given the group permission to hold the event in their auditorium and a DJ has agreed to play some fantastic hits throughout the event.

"Year 10 is the last time they are all together before they start their future endevours," Amanda said.

"These kids can't make it happen without the support from the community and community members."

The raffle has 15 prizes that are up for grabs including a beauty pack from the Stables Day Spa, a Pilates class voucher from Balance Physio and Pilates, a wine tasting and chees board from Ballinaclash, garden art and welcome mat from Poppa's Fudge Factory, a Frank Green gift pack from The Tack House, a voucher from Native Botanical, a gift bag of mixed items from Young Workwear, a gift bag from 180 Clothing, a voucher from Slate, a haircare prize pack from Urban Hair and a number of meat trays from Ziem's Quality Meats.

The total of the items up for grabs in the raffle are worth over $2,000 and all generously donated by local businesses with more prizes still being donated and welcomed by the group.

"We have a 100 Club at $5 per number, any donations or sponsorship of this would be grately appreciated," Amanda said.

Anyone who would like to know more information, purchase a ticket or a 100 Club number or to help the group are being asked to please contact Amanda on 0428758575.