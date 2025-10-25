The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is inviting councils, industry and the public to have their say on updated landfill guidelines to better protect the environment and local communities.

The Environmental Guidelines for Solid Waste Landfills set the minimum standards for how landfills are designed, operated and rehabilitated across NSW.

The EPA uses the Guidelines to inform regulatory decisions on landfills licensed under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 (POEO Act), including those run by councils and commercial operators.

NSW Executive Director of Regulatory Practice and Services, Arminda Ryan, said the review comes at a critical time.

As the NSW population grows and household waste increases, we need to ensure it is safely managed, and this draft Guideline will help us get there,” Ms Ryan said.

“NSW is on the brink of a waste crisis if we don’t act.

"These updates will ensure our landfill infrastructure is designed and constructed to reduce impacts on land, water and air and be resilient to climate change.”

The draft reaffirms existing requirements and introduces new measures that align with national regulations and international best practice. It directs new landfill operators to plan for issues such as adapting to climate change, increased fire risks from batteries, stronger odour and contamination monitoring, and controlling leachate.

Ms Ryan said it was time to bring the rules into the 21st century.

“It’s been nearly a decade since our requirements for landfill design and construction were refreshed," she said.

"Waste management has evolved significantly, and our understanding of risks associated with poor landfill performance have increased.

“This is our chance to ensure they reflect today’s technologies, challenges and expectations.

“This review is vital to maintaining community confidence. It forms part of the EPA’s broader commitment to manage household waste to a high standard and supports NSW’s transition to a circular economy.

“We’re asking stakeholders to provide feedback on whether the Guidelines are clear, practical and robust.”

To share input by 25 November 2025, visit: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au/draft-environmental-guidelines-solid-waste-landfills