With the perfect weather it was no surprise there was plenty of players on course at the Harden Country Club to take part in the Saturday stableford event.

Results for the day were:

1 David James 35 points

2 Damien Shea 35 points

3 Craig Henman 34 points

4 Tam Kennedy 34 points

5 Simon Glover 31 points

6 James Lenehan 31 points

7 Jane McCarthy 30 points

8 David Solah 28 points

9 Harry Sachs 27 points

10 Don Maling 26 points

11 Bernard Parker 25 points

12 Evelyn Shea 23 points

13 Brett Johnson 22 points

14 Craig Filmer 20 points

15 Karen Lemon 16 points