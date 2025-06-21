Because of the extreme cold mornings, the Young Croquet Club game’s captain has advised that play will now commence at 10am.

The Club double championships are progressing and should be completed by the end of the month.

A number of members have been on the sick list, we wish them a speedy recovery.

Two of the lucky ones, or should I say sensible ones, Graham and Edna, have taken to the warmer climate for winter.

Noticed in Croquet NSW results that Edna was placed in the singles event at Forster.

Well done Ed.

Our Attention now shifts to this Saturday June 21, with our Biggest Morning Tea for Can Assist.

This event has been well advertised with pamphlets displayed around town as well throughout the Hilltops region.

Ticket sellers have been active with members out and about.

The large hamper will be drawn on the day which consists of morning tea and cake stall.

Come and try the game or just sit and chat.

All proceeds on the day will go to Young and Boorowa Can Assist.

10am start, all day, 5 Binalong St.

All Welcome and bring a friend, or friends.

By the way, the weather is supposed to be sunny and warm.

SHIRLEY CLOSE