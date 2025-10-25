The 2025/26 South West Slopes Cricket League season has kicked off with two rounds played in the opens season and one in the juniors.

There are no Hilltops sides in the A Grade competition with Junee, Grenfell, Stockinbingal and Cootamundra fighting it out for the summer.

In the B Grade comp local teams are Boorowa Big Bottles, Burrangong Cubs, Bribbaree Rams, Criterion Bin Chickens, Murringo Mavericks and Harden Hornets.

Round 1 results were:

Burrangong Cubs 6/258 defeated Criterion Bin Chickens 9/70

Coota Bulls 3/45 defeated Harden Hornets 10/44

Boorowa Big Bottles 3/117 defeated Murringo Mavericks 9/116

Bribbaree Rams forfieted against Grenfell Blues

Temora Bowling Club 9/127 were defeated by Temora Renegades 10/152

Temora Leprechauns had the bye

Round 2 results were:

Temora Leprechauns 10/122 were defeated by Harden Hornets 2/123

Boorowa Big Bottles forfieted against Criterion Bin Chickens

Coota Bulls 6/128 defeated Bribbaree Rams 9/127

Murringo Mavericks 10/125 were defeated by Temora Tigers 7/237

Temora Renegades 8/163 defeated Grenfell Blues 9/92

Burrangong Cubs had a bye

Round 3 draw:

Boorowa Big Bottles vs Burrangong Cubs at Boorowa Sports Ground 1.30pm

Bribbaree Rams vs Temora Leprechauns at Cranfield Oval 1.30pm

Temora Tigers vs Criterion Bin Chickens at Nixon Park 1.30pm

Grenfell Blues vs Murringo Mavericks at Lawson Oval 1.30pm

In the Under 11s there are two Harden, two Boorowa and two Young sides.

Harden Hornets Yellow 123 defeated Harden Hornets Green 66

Boorowa Gold 142 were defeated by Boorowa Green 212

Young Smashers 138 defeated Young Warriors

Round 2 draw:

Boorowa Green vs Young Smashers at Boorowa Sports Ground

Young Warriors vs Coota Hurricanes at Keith Cullen Oval

Harden Hornets Yellow vs Boorowa Gold at Murrumburrah Public School

Harden Hornets Green vs Coota Sixers at Murrumburrah Public School

There are three local teams in the Under 13s competition with two Young sides and one Boorowa side.

Boorowa 8/114 were defeated by Young Strikers 8/174

Young Renegades 4/229 defeated Cootamundra Magpies 8/76

Round 2 draw:

Young Strikers vs Young Renegades at Miller Henry Oval

Temora Colts vs Boorowa at The Oval

This weekend the Under 16s local draw is:

Cruisers vs Blue Tigers at Cranfield Oval Saturday 8.30am

Temora Scorchers vs Harden Hornets at Nixon Park 2 Saturday 8.30am

In the Under 16s there is a team from Young, the Cruisers and the Harden Hornets.

Harden Hornets 10/120 were defeated by Cruisers 8/166.