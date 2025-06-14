Over the long weekend over one thousand gymnasts from 33 clubs converged on Tamworth to compete in the 12th annual Country Capital Cup.

Sessions are held over three days and include Levels 3 to 10 from the State and National Levels Program plus International and Masters.

Each session commences with a country line warm up dance.

This year it was performed to the song "Cowboy Up" by Kaylee Bell.

Ivy Corkhill and Ruby Walsh from Boorowa Gymnastic Club both competed in Womens Artistic Gymnastic National Level 4.

Each apparatus is scored out of 10 and both girls executed commendable performances.

They both received their best apparatus score on Vault with Ivy gaining 8.7 and Ruby 9.00.

Both girls were excited to be part of such a large event.

CAROL HARPLEY