After nearly a decade of community advocacy, the NSW Government has confirmed the demerger of Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council will proceed.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke has welcomed the NSW Government’s decision to bring an end to almost a decade of uncertainty and community campaigning.

“This decision belongs to the community and reflects their strength, determination, and refusal to give up,” Ms Cooke said.

“I especially want to acknowledge the work of the Gundagai Council in Exile group, who have been fighting this battle since before the merger even happened.

“This is a win for our communities, especially the people of Gundagai, who have fought so hard for so long to regain their independence.”

The demerger follows the release of reports from the NSW Local Government Boundaries Commission and a Public Inquiry, clearing the way for two independent councils to be re-established.

“Had I been the local member at the time of the merger, I would have fought tooth and nail against it,” Ms Cooke said.

“Since being elected, I’ve worked every day with our communities, with Council and with Mayor Abb McAlister to get this outcome.”

Ms Cooke thanked Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig for his willingness to listen and for finding a legislative pathway forward.

“This journey has spanned multiple governments and five different local government ministers,” Ms Cooke said.

“Minister Hoenig kept an open door, and I’m grateful he’s backed our communities to lead this transition.”

Mayor Abb McAlister said the announcement marked the end of a long road.

“The communities of the local government area have been fully supportive of our council pushing for a demerger,” Mr McAlister said.

“They’ve been behind us all the way and we finally got it, which is great to see.”

Work now begins on the transition process, with the Council to establish a dedicated office to manage the separation of assets, services, staffing and governance arrangements.

The NSW Government has committed to supporting Council through this next stage.

“There’s still work to do, and we’ll keep working together to make this demerger a success,” Ms Cooke said.