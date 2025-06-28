There were pleasing results from the fundraising morning tea at the Young Croquet Club last Saturday.

Funds raised on the day will go to Young and Boorowa Can Assist with the funds staying local to help locals.

One of the visitors to arrive was Gail Hannigan who stayed all morning to enjoy the beautiful sunny morning and to explain just how the funds raised helps so many people locally.

At the end of the day Club president Leona Druitt announced the Club had raised in excess of $1500.

This money was raised through a raffle, cake stall, silent auction and donations.

The Club wishes to thank all the members who helped on the day, particularly the ticket sellers, everyone who donated all the beautiful cakes and slices and the members who donated to the hamper for the raffle.

The raffle alone raised $800.

I would also like to mention the family of our late member, Val Robinson, who kindly donated a home practice croquet set, this also raised $130 in the silent auction.

The Club also saved the soft drink cans and cashed them in last week raising $68 that went into the total.

The winner of the raffle was Shirley Close who now has two pillows and a travel rug but distributed the balance to other worthy causes with the second prize food hamper won by Diane Milyann.

Thank you one and all.

SHIRLEY CLOSE