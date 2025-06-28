Young 88-year-old Barry Hazelgrove continues to shine in Track and Field competition, winning five Gold medals at the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns.

Barry won all the events he entered in the 85-89 year category, including the 60 metres, 100 metres, Javelin, Shot Put and Discus.

The former childhood sprint star who used to race against Marjorie Jackson, said he had to learn on the go during the field events where he kept stepping over the line after each throw.

“The other competitors started yelling out ‘step back Barry!’ after each throw to stop me from fouling every time,” Barry said.

“So we’re now going to get some T-shirts done up for my next competition that say ‘Step back Barry!’, instead of the ones we wear now that say ‘Run Barry Run’.

“I had never thrown a Javelin before but I had my 11yo great nephew there giving me coaching tips and the other competitors all helped out too.

“It was a big relief to get through the sprinting races in tact as I took a tumble in one of my races at the Pan Pacific Masters Games on the Gold Coast last year but it was all smooth sailing this time.”

Barry travelled with his extended family to Cairns, who swept all before them with 13 Gold medals from 13 events, including double Gold to Barry’s grandson Adam Hazelgrove in indoor rowing.

Barry’s nephew inlaw Scott Beveridge won his category in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m, and his 11-year-old great nephew Boyd Beveridge won the 100m, 200m and Long Jump at a junior Mulgrave athletics carnival that was held on the Barlow Park athletics track at the same time.

“It was just a perfect weekend for us,” Barry said.

“Having all my extended family there made it a really special trip, and the camaraderie amongst all the other competitors is just fantastic.

"I will definitely keep training for the next one.”

Barry is now planning on competing at the Australian Masters Games, to be held in Canberra from 18-25 October 2025.

He was recently honoured by the Young Sports Council with a triathlon award for excelling in three sports - Athletics, Golf and Harness Racing.