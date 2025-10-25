Friday October 10 saw the finish of a successful four day Cherry Blossom Carnival at 5 Binalong Street, the home of Young’s croquet club.

This was a round robin four block tournament resulting in a winner and runner up in each block, and a two block doubles competition, also a round robin resulting in two winning partnerships and two lots of runners up.

Winners and runners up came from Wagga, Orange, Queanbeyan, Wollongong, Jamberoo and Benella in Victoria, so prizes were well distributed.

Our carnival was well supported by Young businesses and services.

Generous donations were received, as well as superb gift prizes for our raffles.

These were held daily with a magnificent ‘pick of the table’ for the Friday farewell luncheon and prize giving.

Thank you, donors.

Young Croquet Club holds two tournaments yearly which are well supported by other clubs.

We welcome new members to this friendly, but strategic game.

Come and ‘have a crack’ Malletts are available for the game, and there is no charge to try.

Playing days are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 9.00am, and Sunday afternoons at 1.00pm.

NORMA MCLENNAN