A new temporary workforce accommodation facility in Stockinbingal is nearing completion, with approximately 60 workers already settled in as part of the Inland Rail Illabo to Stockinbingal section.

Located on Grogan Road, approximately two kilometres north of the Stockinbingal township, the 7.7 hectare site will house up to 350 workers over the next two years as they build 39 kilometres of new track.

By housing specialist workers in temporary accommodation, Inland Rail is minimising impacts on local housing demand, property prices and rental costs.

The temporary facility is designed to offer a comfortable and modern living environment, featuring ensuite rooms, a central dining hall, recreation room, convenience store, laundry, carparking and landscaped surrounds.

Councillors from Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council were recently hosted by Inland Rail and John Holland representatives for a tour of the new facility, where they visited already operational key amenities including the kitchen, laundry, and gymnasium.

More than 260 beds are already installed at the accommodation site, with final construction expected to be complete by the end of the month.

Staged construction works are now underway as part of the Inland Rail Illabo to Stockinbingal section.

During a recent scheduled track closure, John Holland successfully completed the reconstruction of over 830 metres of old rail formation and three under-track utility level crossings along the main Southern Railway line.

The works involved the removal of 830 metres of existing rail, 900 sleepers and 10,000 tonnes of degraded formation earthworks.

The tracks were reconstructed with 5,000 tonnes of new capping and 3,500 tonnes of ballast before reinstallation of the sleepers and rail before being returned to full service.

“The temporary accommodation facility is a vital part of supporting our workforce on the Illabo to Stockinbingal section and ensuring they have a home away from home while delivering this important infrastructure project," Inland Rail Project Director Conrad Strachan said.

“We’re proud to be working closely with the Stockinbingal community and contributing to the local economy.

"Around 60 workers are already staying on site, enjoying freshly prepared meals and engaging with the local community.

“We are looking forward to being part of the Stockinbingal community as we work towards delivery of the Illabo to Stockinbingal section.”

Cootamundra Gundagai Regional Council Mayor Cr Abb McAlister said several Councillors along with Interim General Manager Roger Bailey visited the site.

"They were very impressed with the site and reported the site was state of the art for that type of accommodation,” he said.