PHOTO
On Sunday June 1, we proudly hosted the inaugural Cherry Cup at the Sawpit Gully Hockey Fields, and what a day it was!
Glorious sunshine, an electric atmosphere, and seven incredible teams brought the field to life with action-packed hockey and unbeatable community spirit.
Congratulations to Cowra, who took out the title for the second year in a row!
A special shoutout to Crookwell Blues, who were outstanding throughout the tournament and narrowly missed the win in a nail-biting 1-0 final.
A huge thank you to all the teams who travelled and made the day such a success.
Events like these don’t happen without a small army of legends behind the scenes, and we’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to:
- Lyn, who ran the canteen all day with help from our local hockey teams
- Rotary Club of Young NSW, for supplying the BBQ gear
- Richard and Geoff, who manned the BBQ and kept us fuelled with B&E rolls and sausage sangas
- All our volunteer umpires, especially Cowra Too, Edwin and Mick for stepping in where needed
- Matt and Dave Hall, who scrubbed and cleaned the canteen to perfection the day before
- And of course, the hardworking YCHA committee members, whose behind-the-scenes efforts made the day run seamlessly
Thank you all for making the 2025 Cherry Cup such a memorable one.
We can’t wait to do it all again next year!
YOUNG COMBINED HOCKEY ASSOCIATION