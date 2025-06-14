On Sunday June 1, we proudly hosted the inaugural Cherry Cup at the Sawpit Gully Hockey Fields, and what a day it was!

Glorious sunshine, an electric atmosphere, and seven incredible teams brought the field to life with action-packed hockey and unbeatable community spirit.

Congratulations to Cowra, who took out the title for the second year in a row!

A special shoutout to Crookwell Blues, who were outstanding throughout the tournament and narrowly missed the win in a nail-biting 1-0 final.

A huge thank you to all the teams who travelled and made the day such a success.

Events like these don’t happen without a small army of legends behind the scenes, and we’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to:

- Lyn, who ran the canteen all day with help from our local hockey teams

- Rotary Club of Young NSW, for supplying the BBQ gear

- Richard and Geoff, who manned the BBQ and kept us fuelled with B&E rolls and sausage sangas

- All our volunteer umpires, especially Cowra Too, Edwin and Mick for stepping in where needed

- Matt and Dave Hall, who scrubbed and cleaned the canteen to perfection the day before

- And of course, the hardworking YCHA committee members, whose behind-the-scenes efforts made the day run seamlessly

Thank you all for making the 2025 Cherry Cup such a memorable one.

We can’t wait to do it all again next year!

YOUNG COMBINED HOCKEY ASSOCIATION