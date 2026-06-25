Regional Development Australia Southern NSW and ACT board members visited Young last week for their quarterly board meeting, hosted by Hilltops Council, with discussions focused on regional jobs, workforce challenges and local business growth.

As part of the visit, the board heard presentations from Caleb Jackson of Apollo Fabrication Group and Chris Carmen from Work Initiatives, highlighting both the opportunities and barriers facing regional employers, workers and communities.

Mr Jackson shared the growth story of Apollo Fabrication, a Young-based manufacturing business that now delivers major projects across Australia while continuing to create local jobs, training opportunities and career pathways.

The presentation highlighted Apollo’s “grow your own” workforce model, which focuses on developing local talent, supporting apprenticeships and creating long-term careers within regional communities.

Mr Carmen’s presentation focused on inclusive employment pathways and the importance of supporting people to overcome barriers to work.

The discussion highlighted the role employers, training providers, employment services and communities can play when they work together to create meaningful employment outcomes.

Regional Development Australia Southern NSW and ACT Chief Executive Officer Olivia West said the presentations strongly aligned with the organisation’s Regional Vision – Thrive and its focus on building thriving, resilient and connected communities.

“Apollo Fabrication’s growth story demonstrates the innovation, resilience and local leadership that our Regional Vision – Thrive seeks to support across Southern NSW and the ACT,” Ms West said.

“Their investment in local people, apprenticeships and long-term careers reflects the importance of developing regional talent and strengthening our workforce from within.”

Ms West said the issues raised during the Young visit would help inform RDASNA’s regional advocacy priorities, particularly around workforce development, housing, skills, regional manufacturing and employment pathways.

She said the organisation also looked forward to exploring opportunities to partner with Work Initiatives and to continue supporting businesses such as Apollo Fabrication, which are investing in regional jobs and growing local capability.

The visit formed part of RDASNA’s ongoing work to engage with communities, employers and organisations across Southern NSW and the ACT.