Hilltops Council Senior Ranger Shawn Brown has been named the 2026 Ranger of the Year in recognition of his work across animal welfare, community safety and responsible pet ownership.

Mr Brown received the award at the Australian Institute of Local Government Rangers’ annual workshop and awards event in Sydney.

While animal management is one of the most visible parts of a ranger’s role, Mr Brown’s responsibilities also include noise complaints, traffic and parking matters, abandoned vehicles and other regulatory issues across the Hilltops.

A major focus of his work has been improving outcomes for companion animals.

During the past financial year, Mr Brown assisted with the rehoming of 46 cats and 81 dogs, helping animals find new homes while reducing pressure on Council facilities.

He also helped facilitate veterinary services for more than 100 animals and contributed to the microchipping of more than 200 companion animals.

Microchipping provides an important link between lost pets and their registered owners, while veterinary and rehoming programs can give vulnerable animals a better chance of remaining healthy and finding suitable homes.

Mr Brown has also strengthened Council’s partnerships with organisations including the RSPCA, Warm Paws and Australian Working Dog.

As chair of the Hilltops Council Companion Animals Advisory Committee, he helps bring together community representatives, government agencies and animal welfare organisations to discuss local needs and improve outcomes for pets and their owners.

The committee’s work has supported community education, microchipping events, access to veterinary services and improvements to local facilities.

Hilltops Council Acting General Manager Sarah Karaitiana said the award reflected Mr Brown’s professionalism and the impact of his work throughout the region.

“Shawn’s recognition as the 2026 Ranger of the Year reflects his dedication, professionalism and the positive impact he makes within our community every day,” Ms Karaitiana said.

“He consistently demonstrates the values of integrity, respect and accountability, delivering meaningful outcomes for our residents, local animals and the broader Hilltops region.

“On behalf of Hilltops Council, I congratulate Shawn on this well-deserved achievement and thank him for his ongoing commitment to excellence in ranger services.”

Council said Mr Brown’s approach combined enforcement with education, empathy and respectful engagement.

That balance is particularly important in ranger work, where officers may be enforcing legislation one moment and helping a family find a missing pet or securing care for a vulnerable animal the next.

Behind the award are tangible outcomes: 46 cats and 81 dogs rehomed, more than 200 companion animals microchipped and veterinary services facilitated for more than 100 animals in the past financial year.

For local families, that work can mean a lost pet finding its way home. For animals needing care or a new home, it can mean a second chance.