Three long-serving educators at Young Preschool and Kindergarten have been recognised for an extraordinary combined 82 years of service to local children and families.

Angie Milne and Regina Cant have each marked 25 years with the preschool, while Lynne Smith has been recognised for 32 years of service as she prepares for retirement.

The milestone celebrates decades of care, education and connection, with the three educators helping shape the early learning experiences of generations of children in Young.

Ms Milne said it had been an “absolute privilege” to watch so many children grow, discover and learn during her 25 years at the preschool.

“I’m grateful to all the wonderful children, committee members, families and colleagues who have made my journey over the last 25 years so rewarding,” she said.

“Thank you for your trust, support, and the countless memories we’ve all created together.”

Ms Milne also paid tribute to Ms Smith and Ms Cant, recognising their “outstanding service” to Young Preschool and Kindergarten.

She said both had demonstrated unwavering dedication and professionalism, while helping build the preschool’s strong reputation in the community.

For Ms Smith, the celebration comes as she farewells the preschool after more than three decades.

Ms Smith said she joined Young Preschool 32 and a half years ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream of caring for and educating young children.

“I could never have imagined this would span more than three decades, the impact these years would have on my life, and how much every chapter would help shape who I am now,” she said.

She described her years at the preschool as an “immense privilege and blessing”, saying she had been able to help guide the early development of hundreds of children in the community.

Ms Smith said one of the greatest gifts of her career had been the relationships she built not only with children, but also with their families.

“Being trusted by parents and carers during such a formative and significant stage in their children’s lives is something I never took for granted,” she said.

Those connections have often stretched across generations.

Ms Smith said one memorable moment in her final weeks came while sitting with children at lunch and realising she had cared for and taught at least one parent of four of the seven children at the table.

She said it was one of many rewarding and unforgettable moments from her time at the preschool.

As she prepares to retire, Ms Smith said she was leaving with deep gratitude for the children, families, colleagues and friendships that had been part of her journey.

“Our community is incredibly fortunate to have this centre, where the educators and support staff truly care, and who provide a high quality, positive, safe, and nurturing environment where preschoolers can play, learn and grow,” she said.

“I am so very honoured to have played a small part of the beautiful history and memories created at 35 Brock Street.”

The milestone was also recognised by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, who attended a celebration at the preschool and acknowledged the important role early childhood educators play in giving children the best start in life.

The combined service of Ms Milne, Ms Cant and Ms Smith reflects not only individual dedication, but the lasting role Young Preschool and Kindergarten has played in the lives of local families across generations.