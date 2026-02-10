Police are urging locals to ensure their vehicles are locked up following items being stolen from cars, utes and trucks across the region.

Accoring to local police tools and valuables have been stolen from vehicles that weren't locked.

"A spate of steal-from-motor-vehicle offences in the Goulburn and Young areas has resulted in tools and valuables being stolen from vehicles believed to have been locked and secure," police said.

Police have three easy steps that locals can take to ensure their items remain secure, they include:

Remove it

Lock it

Take valuables with you

"Simple steps can prevent becoming the next victim," police said.

"Double check locks, use additional security where possible, park in a well lit or secured area."

Anyone with any CCTV footage or information about the recent break ins is being urged to speak to police.

"Protect your livelihood - secure your vehicle every time," police said.

"If you are able to assist police in your area with CCTV of recent offences please contact your local station."