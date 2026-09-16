Third drug haul uncovered on Hume Highway

NSW Police have uncovered a significant drug haul for the third time in just four weeks, during another vehicle stop on the Hume Highway near Yass. The third discovery came on Tuesday 8 September where highway patrol officers charged a man after they seized about $840,000 worth of cannabis found in the boot of his vehicle. Police stopped the 44-year-old driver and single occupant about 11am at Bookham for a random breath test. He was also drug tested and allegedly returned a positive result to cocaine, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located several large, black garbage bags allegedly containing cannabis. Officers counted 10 bags of cannabis weighing 79 kilograms with an estimated street value of $840,000. The man was arrested and he and his vehicle were taken to Yass Police Station. Officers counted 10 bags containing 79 kilograms of cannabis inside the car, amounting to an estimated street value of $840,000. The man was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug. The earlier two cannabis hauls found in vehicles on the highway occurred on 14 August, also at Bookham and 4 September at Bowning. The first was a discovery of 139 cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of $695,000, found inside a truck; the second incident involved 155 individual bags of cannabis hidden in several large plastic shopping bags, weighing more than 85 kilograms and estimated at $850,000. The total value police have seized on these occasions amounts to almost $2.4 million.