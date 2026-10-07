Police out in force across the long weekend

The Labour Day long weekend road safety operation has now concluded, with four lives lost on New South Wales roads, Operation Labour Day 2026 commenced at 12.01am on Friday 2 October and concluded at 11.59pm Monday 5 October. The high-visibility operation saw police across the state targeting drink and drug driving, fatigue, mobile phone use, speeding and seat belt and helmet offences, with double demerits in place for the duration of the four-day operation. Young District Inspector Ben Granger stated that local drivers were mostly well behaved across the weekend. “Overall the weekend was really good traffic wise, police were out in force and across the area over the weekend,” Inspector Granger said. “Police detected a male driver with a low range PCA in Grenfell on the evening of 3 October. “Another driver was detected with a low range PCA in Young on Monday night he was also driving whilst suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle. “Other than that everyone was well behaved out and about enjoying the weather and the long weekend.” Across the state, police issued 9,136 Traffic Infringement Notices, including 3234 for speed-related offences, 345 for mobile phone usage, and 130 for seatbelt or helmet-related offences. Police conducted more than 211,474 breath tests, with 270 drink driving offences detected, and conducted 6180 drug tests with 812 drug driving offences detected, with 279 major crashes reported. Since Thursday 1 January 2026, 265 people have lost their lives on NSW roads, including the four people not returning home to their families after losing their lives this long weekend. Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the figures show that too many drivers are taking risks on the road. “We’ve seen too many people killed and too many injured on the roads this weekend,” Minister Catley said. “It is tragic and, in most cases, totally avoidable. “While double demerits are no longer in effect the message remains the same: slow down, drive to the conditions and obey the law. “Police are on the road 365 days of the year because we all want the same thing - for everyone to arrive safely.” Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner David Driver APM, said every life lost was a stark reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility. “The tragic reality is that despite warnings, enforcement activity and education campaigns, people are still choosing to engage in dangerous behaviour on our roads,” AC Driver said. “Every fatality represents a family whose lives have been changed forever. “Every serious crash leaves a lasting impact on victims, loved ones, first responders and communities. “There is no excuse for driving after taking drugs, drinking alcohol, speeding, or getting behind the wheel when you are too tired to drive safely.”