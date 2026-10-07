Man fatally shot by police at Rugby

A critical incident investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in the far east of the Hilltops region. About 2:50pm on Sunday 4 October police were called to Corringle Lane, near Rugby Road, Rugby, about 33km east of Boorowa, following reports a car had driven into a tree. Officers attached to The Hume Police District attended and found that a Chrysler station wagon had crashed into a tree with the driver appearing to be unconscious in the front of the car. Police had been told that the man had a firearm with him in the car, assistant commissioner, Stephen Hegarty, told media on Monday. “They received information that he took up a firearm in the car and that he was also in the car, not responding to members of the public,” Mr Hegarty said. “That’s why they obviously contacted the police. “Police attended that location and confirmed there was a male still inside that motor vehicle. “They approached that vehicle to check on his welfare and medical assistance if required. As they approached that vehicle, they tried to speak and communicate with that person but he did not respond. The man then picked up the firearm and pointed it “directly at the police officer”, Mr Hegarty said. “At that point, I can confirm that police opened fire and he was struck at a number of rounds.” Police approached the man and attempted to render aid; however, as they did the man allegedly aimed a rifle at officers before being shot by police. Officers immediately commenced CPR on the driver; however, he died at the scene. The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 45. No police were injured during the shooting. A crime scene has been established and a critical incident team from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident. The investigation will be the subject of an independent review by the Professional Standards Command and oversighted by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.