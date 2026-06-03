Planning is already underway for the 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail following a community debrief meeting held on Tuesday, 26 May.

Organisers, council representatives, business owners, artists, exhibitors and community members gathered to review this year’s trail and discuss ideas for strengthening the event moving forward.

Feedback on the quality and variety of workshops was overwhelmingly positive, with several suggestions already emerging for next year’s workshop program.

Young Society of Artists Inc, Publicity Officer, Heather Ruhl said workshops continued to play an important role in the trail’s success because people are increasingly looking for experiences they can actively participate in.

“The workshops give people an opportunity to connect with artists, learn something new and become part of the event itself,” she said.

Live performances were also well received, with organisers noting the high standard of experiences delivered across the region.

However, several attendees reported lower visitor numbers compared with 2025, with discussion suggesting the fuel crisis that began in March may have impacted travel and attendance throughout the event period.

Hilltops Council, Manager Destination & Economy, Joe Conneely indicated broader tourism figures across the region also reflected significant changes in travel patterns during that time.

One of the key topics raised during the meeting was the overall length of the trail. Some feedback suggested the program had become too large and demanding for volunteers and organisers to sustain over three weekends.

As a result, organisers have decided to reduce the event from 19 days to 12 days in 2027 by running the trail across two weekends instead of three.

The importance of planning earlier and locking in the calendar sooner with stricter cut-off dates for registration was also discussed, with organisers hoping earlier coordination would reduce overlaps and avoid events competing for the same audiences.

Discussions also focused on sponsorship and funding opportunities, with organisers acknowledging that much of the trail’s support comes directly from local businesses and organisations.

Hilltops Arts Inc president Christine Burnett said ongoing sponsorship was critical to keeping the trail sustainable and continuing to grow the event into the future.

“The support we receive from local businesses, organisations and the wider community is incredibly important,” she said.

“The trail is a grass-roots collaborative effort and sponsorship plays a significant role in helping us promote the event and support artists and venues across the region.”

The sustainability of the event’s growing online and marketing presence was also discussed.

Sharon Smithers from Bees To Honey Marketing, who built and manages the trail’s online platform, suggested simplifying the event’s digital presence moving forward.

Now with consistently, more than 60 events included across the trail each year, organisers noted that rebuilding event listings, maintaining the online calendar, producing the full-colour printed program and marketing the event across social media had become increasingly demanding.

Organisers indicated the trail may adopt a slightly refreshed online look and structure in 2027 to help improve the long-term sustainability and management of the event.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of strong content and collaboration between venues, with one suggestion encouraging artists and organisers to work in clusters by sharing exhibition and workshop spaces.

Dates for the 2027 Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail have now been confirmed, with the event set to run from 10 to 21 March 2027.

Organisers said locking in dates early allows time to coordinate venues, artists, performers, workshops and sponsorship opportunities.

The next planning meeting will be held at Galong Hall on 21 July, taking the event planning process into the villages. The meeting will focus on developing the 2027 event calendar, identifying overlaps and reducing clashes between events competing for the same audiences.