As Law Week NSW approaches this month, regional legal professionals are encouraging farming families and small business owners to begin succession planning conversations early, warning that delaying difficult discussions can create significant stress for both families and businesses later on.

For many rural families, succession planning involves far more than simply writing a will. Questions around family farms, business ownership, retirement, off-farm assets, family expectations and long-term financial security can quickly become emotionally and financially complex.

Regional lawyer Vanessa Gibson said succession planning was one of the most important — and often most avoided — conversations for farming families and business owners.

“In rural communities, businesses and farms are often deeply connected to family identity and generations of hard work,” she said.

“People can put these conversations off because they can be emotionally difficult but avoiding them doesn’t make the issues disappear. Early planning gives families more opportunity to communicate clearly, understand expectations and work through decisions together.”

Previous regional legal information sessions have highlighted the wide range of issues rural families are navigating, including wills and estate planning, family law considerations for farming enterprises, off-farm property purchases, retirement planning, and the realities of intergenerational wealth transfer.

Legal professionals say one of the biggest barriers is simply starting the conversation.

Mrs Gibson said succession planning is not only about protecting assets, but also protecting family relationships.

“The best succession plans are usually the ones where families have taken the time to communicate openly before a crisis forces decisions to be made,” she said.

“Unexpected illness, retirement, relationship breakdowns or disputes can place enormous pressure on families if there’s no clear plan in place. Having those discussions early can help reduce uncertainty and give everyone a clearer understanding of the future.”

In regional communities, where farms and small businesses are often built over generations, the decisions made today can have lasting impacts on both family relationships and the future of local enterprises.

Law Week NSW runs from May 18–24 and aims to improve community understanding of legal issues and access to legal information across the state.