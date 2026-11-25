Black Friday lands on Friday 27 November, and the discounts are already well under way. Amazon Australia, Kogan and Catch have all run early sales, and most retailers will wrap up on Cyber Monday, Monday 30 November, although some stretch their sales for a week or more. So what is actually worth buying? Australian price trackers say discounts on Black Friday typically average about 25 to 30 per cent, but the savings vary a lot by category. Laptops tend to offer the biggest drops, averaging about 40 per cent off and occasionally reaching 60 per cent. Wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers sit at about 30 per cent. Televisions, soundbars and gaming consoles also feature heavily, and Samsung, Lenovo and Hisense have all released early offers. Timing matters too. Retail analysts suggest TVs and headphones usually hit their lowest prices on the Friday itself, when JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Bing Lee compete head to head. Laptops are often best on Cyber Monday. Saturday 28 November is also Small Business Saturday, a chance to support independent and local shops. A few simple habits can keep you from being caught out: Decide what you need before the sales begin, and set a budget. A bargain on something you did not need is still money spent. Check the regular price. Use a price-comparison site to see what the item cost last month, as a "50 per cent off" tag is only meaningful if the original price was genuine. Compare the exact model number. Some products sold during sales are cheaper versions with slightly different specifications to the standard model. Remember your rights. Sale items are still covered by the consumer guarantees under the Australian Consumer Law, so a faulty product can be repaired, replaced or refunded. Be wary of too-good-to-be-true offers. Scam websites and fake delivery texts surge at this time of year, so buy from retailers you know and avoid clicking links in unexpected messages. For Boorowa shoppers, online orders are often the easiest option, but delivery times stretch as Christmas approaches, so order sooner rather than later. And if you are buying a new phone, tablet or computer, remember to back up the old one first, as covered in the recent Tech Corner series on backups.