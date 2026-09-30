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Calling out mates, calling out abusers - why men must lead

<p>There have been a number of high profile domestic violence cases in the news recently. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>There have been a number of high profile domestic violence cases in the news recently. PHOTO: Adobe Stock</p>\\n

There have been a number of high profile domestic violence cases in the news recently. PHOTO: Adobe Stock

Another angle as part of our ongoing rural mental health series
Dean Franklin
September 30, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 11:01

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