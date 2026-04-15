The stage is set for local singer Olivia Pearl as her debut album is set to be released on 22 May.

The album, titled 'All Roads Lead to this' is an indie pop album, Olivia said, and explores ideas of yearning, loss and grief.

"When writing it I realised I was putting into a lot of my songs recently a lot of metaphors around cars and engines and technology like that to express different ways I felt about other topics," she said.

"This album came together pretty quickly with that theme and I'm really excited about it."

This is not Olivia's first foray into creating music, having released a couple of singles previously including her first single 'We'll never know' and a track from the upcoming album titled '60 zone'.

She has also spent some time performing including performing as the opening act for Aussie favourite Conrad Sewell who has won multiple Aria awards and Odette, who is a Triple J icon with multiple Aria nominations under her belt.

Olivia said these artists made her more comfortable coming into the music industry as they both took the time to talk with her and give her advice,

"As an opening act for artists you don't always get that opportunity and to be able to have a connection with both of those amazing artists that have done so many wonderful things, to take the time to sit with me was really wonderful," she said.

On top of this, Olivia has been named a finalist for a range of global songwriting competitions over the past few years.

Olivia grew up in Rugby and went to school in Boorowa Central and said her interest in music dates back a long way enjoying singing and writing songs since she was five.

She did take a break for several years from 2020 following an illness, before getting back into music.

Growing up Olivia had a lot of singing lessons at the Young Conservatorium with her singing teacher Joe, who Olivia said was instrumental in helping her learn control her voice.

Olivia said she has had so much support from her peers and people in the industry which has made her more excited and grateful to be making this debut album a celebration.

Olivia said creating this album had so much less pressure for her as music was the one thing that got her through many things that a lot of people go through and relate to.

"Writing how I felt really cemented my drive for this album and to come back swinging with everything I have and I am really proud of all of the tracks," she said.

Following the debut of her new album Olivia will be hosting an album release launch party on 23 May where she will perform many of the tracks from the album live.

She will be performing at the Goulburn Club. Tickets available at Eventbrite.