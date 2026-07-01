An old woollen jumper, a worn blanket or a forgotten garment at the back of the cupboard could become part of this year's winning design in the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest.

Entries are now open for the competition, which challenges people of all ages and skill levels to transform unwanted textiles into original wearable creations while celebrating the versatility of wool.

The competition sits alongside a wider local conversation about clothing waste, with op shop volunteers encouraging residents to think more carefully about how unwanted garments can be reused, repaired or donated.

Following a successful debut in 2025, organisers are once again inviting makers, sewers, knitters, crocheters, felters and creative thinkers to look beyond an item's original purpose and imagine what it could become.

Contest organisers said the competition was not about finding the most skilled sewer or maker.

Instead judges would be looking for creative, out-of-the-box thinking, imagination and innovative reuse of materials.

Unlike simple alterations, the contest focuses on genuine transformation.

A jumper might become a handbag, a blanket could be turned into a coat, or several garments might be combined into an entirely new outfit.

Every entry must contain at least 50 per cent wool fibre and be created primarily from existing textiles.

Entrants are also asked to document their project with photographs of the original item, the finished garment and a short story explaining the creative process.

The competition is open in three categories: Junior, Intermediate and Open.

First, second and third prizes will be awarded in each section, with $200 for first prize, $100 for second prize and $50 for third prize.

All finalists will be displayed in Boorowa shopfronts in the lead-up to the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest, giving visitors and locals the chance to see the creativity on show.

Winners will be announced at the Boorowa Irish Woolfest in October.

Entries close on August 31, with garments to be delivered to Ray White Boorowa.