Postal services will continue in Grenfell following the successful sale of the Grenfell Licensed Post Office (LPO) to another experienced licensee operator.

Australia Post has confirmed Prashant and Neelam Bhatt, who currently operate the Boorowa LPO, have purchased the business from long-time licensee owners Steve and Karen Makin.

Mr Bhatt said he and his wife are looking forward to building on the strong foundations already in place.

“I’m really pleased to be taking on the Grenfell LPO and continuing to provide an important service for the community.

“I know how much people rely on their local Post Office, and we’re looking forward to getting to know customers and supporting the town into the future,” Mr Bhatt said

For current owners Steve and Karen, the sale brings to a close more than two decades of dedicated service to the Grenfell community.

“We’re really proud of what we’ve built here over the past 20 years.

“We’re pleased to be passing the baton to an experienced operator, who we know will take great care of customers while we look ahead to the next chapter in our life,” Mr Makin said.

The Grenfell LPO will remain at its current location at 63 Camp Street Grenfell, with handover arrangements now underway.

Australia Post recently concluded an Expression of Interest process for the Grenfell LPO, however following the successful sale of the business, the search for a new operator has now been resolved.

Australia Post thanks all EOI applicants for their interest in supporting ongoing postal services in Grenfell.