NAIDOC Week will carry a milestone message this year, with the 2026 theme, 50 Years of Deadly, recognising five decades of strength, culture, leadership and community.

National NAIDOC Week is held from 5 to 12 July, inviting communities across Australia to recognise and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

This year’s theme marks five decades since NAIDOC became a week-long observance in 1975.

But 50 Years of Deadly is about more than the passing of time.

It honours the Elders, organisers, artists, activists, families and communities who have carried NAIDOC forward and kept culture, identity and truth-telling at its centre.

The word “deadly” has a strong and positive meaning in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

It is often used to mean something excellent, powerful, impressive or inspiring.

In this year’s theme, 50 Years of Deadly speaks to pride, survival and momentum.

It recognises what has already been achieved, while also pointing to the work still being carried by communities today.

NAIDOC’s history began long before it became a national week of celebration. Its roots can be traced back to Aboriginal rights organising in the 1920s and the 1938 Day of Mourning, when Aboriginal people gathered in Sydney to protest the treatment of First Nations people and call for full citizenship and equality.

From 1940 to 1955, the Day of Mourning was held each year on the Sunday before Australia Day and became known as Aborigines Day. In 1955, it was moved to the first Sunday in July, separate from Australia Day.

By 1975, the observance had grown into a full week.

In 1991, the name was expanded from NADOC to NAIDOC to recognise Torres Strait Islander peoples.

That history matters because NAIDOC Week was never only about celebration.

It grew from a long movement for recognition, rights, respect and cultural survival.

This year’s theme asks communities to remember that foundation.

It asks people to look back at the generations who stood firm, organised, created, taught, marched, spoke up and kept culture strong.

It also asks people to look forward and consider what the next 50 years should look like for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children, families and communities.

In regional areas such as the Hilltops, where communities live across Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal Country, NAIDOC Week is an opportunity to recognise that First Nations culture is not something distant or historical.

It is present in local families, schools, community organisations, health services, art, language, stories and Country.

For Wiradjuri Elder Enid Clarke, NAIDOC Week is a time of recognition, celebration and connection.

Aunty Enid said the week honoured the culture and history of the First Nations peoples of Australia, while also reminding all Australians of a shared responsibility to walk together.

“We are the oldest continuous living culture in the world,” she said.

“The history of the First Nations peoples is the history of us all, of all Australians, and we hope to walk together as one as we connect to cultural days.”

NAIDOC Week is also a reminder that recognition should not be limited to one week each year.

A meaningful response to NAIDOC Week means listening to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices, supporting local cultural knowledge, respecting Country, and recognising that culture and community leadership continue every day.

This year’s theme carries both celebration and responsibility.

50 Years of Deadly honours the people who built NAIDOC and the communities that continue to shape it.

It celebrates survival, pride and identity.

And it reminds all Australians that NAIDOC’s future, like its past, belongs to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.